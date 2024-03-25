The Tyra redevelopment is the largest project on the Danish Continental Shelf, which involved the installation of eight new platform topsides, two jackets, and six bridges, reusing 98.5% of the materials recovered from the retired installations

Tyra gas hub is located 225km off the west coast of Denmark. (Credit: TotalEnergies)

French oil and gas company TotalEnergies announced that the Tyra natural gas field (Tyra gas hub) has restarted production after the completion of a major redevelopment project (Tyra II).

TotalEnergies owns 43.2% of the project and is also its operator, Nordsøfonden holds 20%, and BlueNord, previously known as Norwegian Energy (Noreco), owns the remaining 36.8%.

Discovered in 1968 by Maersk Oil, Tyra is located 225km off the west coast of Denmark.

The project processed and supplied gas to address more than 90% of the country’s natural gas needs for nearly four decades until it was closed for redevelopment in 2019.

The redevelopment project, due to the natural subsidence of the reservoir, included building an advanced facility that provides safety while enhancing production and export capacity.

Tyra hub is now expected to produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day, making Denmark self-sufficient and a net exporter of natural gas.

TotalEnergies exploration and production president Nicolas Terraz said: “We are pleased to restart the Tyra hub, one of the most technologically advanced offshore gas installations in the world.

“The success of this major redevelopment project owes a lot to the commitment of our teams, our partners and our contractors.

“The new Tyra leverages state-of-the-art digital solutions and technological innovations to produce more efficiently and with 30% lower greenhouse gas emissions than the former facilities.”

Tyra redevelopment is the largest project on the Danish Continental Shelf. It involved the fabrication and installation of eight new platform topsides, two jackets, and six bridges.

The redevelopment project reused or recycled 98.5% of the materials recovered from the previous or retired installations.

According to BlueNord, production from Tyra II facilities is expected to more than double its net production to more than 50,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) by the end of 2024.

In addition, redeveloped Tyra will significantly decrease field opex and emissions intensity, and extend the life of the field by 25 years, only constrained by the 2042 licence expiry.

BlueNord CEO Euan Shirlaw said: “We are delighted to announce the restart of production from Tyra, marking a significant milestone in a journey that began for us nearly five years ago when we became a partner in the DUC.

“The successful delivery of this project is a monumental accomplishment that is a testament to the commitment, resilience, and perseverance of all parties involved, not only at BlueNord but also at TotalEnergies and Nordsøfonden.

“With a ramp-up that is expected to last four months, Tyra will shortly be a key supporter of energy security in the region, transforming Denmark from a net importer to a net exporter of natural gas and supporting the European Union in a manner that compares favourably to imported LNG.”