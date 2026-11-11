Cumulative savings from electrification and efficiency are projected at $240bn. Credit: ABCDstock/Shutterstock.com.

Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria and Georgia signed an agreement at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya to boost cross-border electricity transmission and clean energy trade.

According to Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, the agreement was signed by Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Iva Petrova and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili also signed the deal.

This targets regional energy security, expanded trade in clean electricity, and greater diversification of energy sources.

The agreement is intended to enhance collaboration in the energy sector, with a focus on clean energy and improving regional electricity grids.

It outlines plans to advance cross-border transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity produced from clean sources, while setting out the necessary technical, commercial, and regulatory framework for stable and reliable supply between the countries.

The pact also sets out provisions for developing fibre-optic and data transmission infrastructure to support energy operations.

Bayraktar said on social media that COP31 provided the platform for a strategic partnership, building on efforts begun in 2024 and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in April 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Bayraktar referred to the new project as the “TANAP of electricity”, in reference to the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, emphasising its intention to facilitate the delivery of clean electricity from Azerbaijan, via Georgia and Türkiye, to Bulgaria and potentially further into European markets.

During the conference, Bayraktar also outlined Türkiye’s plan to invest around $300bn in its energy transition by 2040.

He indicated that Türkiye plans to expand its overall installed electricity capacity from 128GW to 281GW by 2040. Of this target, 175GW is expected to come from wind and solar energy.

Cumulative savings from electrification and efficiency are projected at $240bn.

Bayraktar said the clean energy agreement would help strengthen ties among the four countries and contribute to Europe’s security of supply.

Under Türkiye’s 2040 National Energy Plan, geothermal and biomass are projected to contribute roughly 6GW out of the country’s planned total installed electricity capacity of 281GW by 2040.