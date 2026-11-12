The grade control drilling targets the upper 20m of the Area C pit using a 10m by 10m staggered grid. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

Lake Victoria Gold has begun an approximately 6,500m grade control drilling programme at its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project in Tanzania.

The campaign, focused on Area C, is designed to provide detailed geological information ahead of planned open-pit mining on the site.

Drilling started on 4 November 2026, with the company expecting to complete the work by February 2027.

The grade control drilling targets the upper 20m of the Area C pit using a 10m by 10m staggered grid.

A second rig is scheduled to be mobilised as the project progresses.

According to the company, the programme aims to improve the delineation between economic mineralisation and surrounding rock, optimise grade control, inform mining schedules, and support the establishment of an initial mineralised stockpile.

Lake Victoria Gold said the current drilling marks a shift from resource definition towards production-focused mine planning.

Previous drilling in late 2025 and early 2026 is reported to have demonstrated mineralisation continuity beyond 250m vertical depth at Area C, with additional zones found outside the planned pit margins.

Notable high-grade assay results announced in August 2026 included 28.71g/t gold over 2.75m from 21m depth and 12.20g/t gold over 4.50m from 32m depth.

Metallurgical test work completed during 2026 indicated gold recoveries of up to around 96-97% from transitional and fresh material.

Additional tests on weathered, clay-rich material showed improved gold extraction following specific pre-treatment steps.

Lake Victoria Gold president and CEO Marc Cernovitch said: “Commencing grade control drilling is an important milestone in Imwelo’s progression toward production. We are moving beyond defining mineralisation and into the detailed preparation of the first mining benches.

“The initial stages of mining are critical to establishing efficient operations, and this program will provide the information needed to manage grade, control dilution and execute our mining plan with greater precision.

“With site development advancing in parallel, we are making tangible progress toward our objective of bringing Imwelo into production.”

Lake Victoria Gold also reported that site development is proceeding, with initial access road repairs completed, substantial progress on construction camp works, and continued earthworks at key mine infrastructure sites.

In August 2026, the company announced a maiden mineral resource estimate at its wholly owned Tembo Gold Project in northwestern Tanzania.