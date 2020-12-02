DEME was responsible for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the foundations, turbines, inter-array and export cables, as well as for the installation of two offshore substations

DEME begins installation work at SeaMade offshore wind farm. (Credit: DEME.)

Construction works at SeaMade, Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm, have crossed the finish line with the last of 58 turbines successfully installed on 30 November. The SeaMade wind farm will provide green energy for 485,000 households and will lead to a significant reduction of annual CO2 emissions of at least 500,000 tonnes.

Offshore construction of the SeaMade wind farm started in September 2019 with the installation of the foundations. DEME was responsible for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the foundations, turbines, inter-array and export cables, as well as for the installation of two offshore substations. DEME’s DP2 offshore installation vessel ‘Apollo’ installed 58 Siemens Gamesa 8.4 MW turbines on the monopile foundations.

Bart De Poorter, General Manager DEME Offshore: “Completing this large-scale project in such a short timeframe could only be achieved because of the integrated Balance of Plant approach and through extensive cooperation with our client, as well as the relentless efforts and determination of all the teams involved. This was also the first turbine installation project for ‘Apollo’. The crew has put in an excellent performance, particularly given the extra coronavirus restrictions they faced. At DEME we are all very proud to have played a key role in the development of this important wind farm, which is a vital step in helping to realise the Belgian government’s ambitious climate targets.”

Mathias Verkest, CEO SeaMade and Otary: “Claiming that 2020 has been an eventful year for Otary is quite an understatement. However with the SeaMade project, Otary has now realised the largest offshore wind farm in the Belgian North Sea on time and on budget despite these challenging times. All parties were well determined to deliver the project before year-end 2020, as instigated by the Belgian government. Mission accomplished. Through many contributions of contractors and team members, even COVID-19 could not stop or delay our project, which remains quite remarkable! Sincere thanks to the whole Otary team and all parties involved for achieving this impressive milestone. This is only possible through an incredible commitment, dedication and a countless number of hours of all the project teams.”