Tolent will install an 800m² modular building and associated services to accommodate the quayside operations

Image: Officials of Tolent and Triton Knoll at the ground breaking ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm Ltd.

UK-based construction company Tolent has broken ground for offshore construction and operations base at Grimsby’s Royal Dock, for the 857MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm to be located about 45km off the coast of north Norfolk.

The operations base will be built on four acres of prime port location and the project is expected to create local jobs and opportunities for suppliers along with 70 direct, high skilled jobs to operate from the new base.

Tolent won the contract last month and it has started work to construct control room, office and warehouse facilities, which will become the operations and maintenance base for the offshore wind farm.

As part of the project, Tolent will also install an 800m² modular building and associated services to accommodate the quayside operations for the offshore wind farm.

Tolent regional commercial director Nick Hazelgrave said: “This contract win is another great addition to our work in the offshore sector, adding to a variety of experience across sectors including industrial, commercial, retail, hospitality and housing.

“Triton Knoll is a new client for us and it’s been fantastic to learn more about their activities across this industry as we walked around the site today. Our team is now underway with delivering another quality job as we look to increase our work across the central region of the UK.”

Triton Knoll offshore wind farm will be powered by 90 of MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines

Triton Knoll offshore wind farm is one of the largest wind farms to be built in the UK. It will generate enough clean energy to power over 800,000 typical UK households. It is owned by innogy, J-Power and Kansai Electric Power.

The wind farm will be powered by 90 of MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines. innogy will manage the construction along with long-term operation and maintenance works on behalf of other project partners.

Triton Knoll project director Julian Garnsey said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome Tolent, another north east based-firm to the Triton Knoll team. This further reinforces our commitment to investing in and creating long-term, skilled jobs in this region.

“This work in Grimsby represents an exciting phase for Triton Knoll, as it establishes our long-term home in the region, and prepares the way for the start of offshore construction which will begin in early 2020.”