The multi-well drilling programme and appraisal campaign targets up to four wells, including the Venus discovery in Block 2913B (PEL 56), and the Nara prospect on Block 2912 (PEL 91) both using the Tungsten Explorer drillship

Venus discovery is located in Block 2913B. (Credit: Arvind Vallabh on Unsplash)

TotalEnergies and its partners are set to commence a multi-well drilling programme and appraisal campaign in Block 2913B (PEL 56), and Block 2912 (PEL 91), offshore Namibia.

The drilling targets up to four wells, including the Venus discovery in Block 2913B (PEL 56) and the Nara prospect on Block 2912 (PEL 91).

TotalEnergies owns a 40% stake in Block 2913B, which is also the operator, with other partners including QatarEnergy with a 30% stake, Impact Oil and Gas with a 20% stake and NAMCOR with a 10% stake.

Venus is a light oil and associated gas field in the Orange Basin, located around 290km off the coast of southern Namibia, and in around 3,000m water depth.

Drilled to a total depth of 6,296m by the Maersk Voyager drillship, the well encountered a high-quality light oil-bearing sandstone reservoir of Lower Cretaceous age.

Venus -1A will be drilled as the first appraisal well on the Venus discovery, about 13km north of the Venus -1X discovery well, using the Tungsten Explorer drillship.

Deepsea Mira will be used to conduct a drill stem test at this location and will re-enter and side-track the Venus -1X well and conduct a flow test.

The programme aims to further evaluate the Venus reservoir and deliver dynamic data.

Impact chief executive officer Siraj Ahmed said: “Following a transformational 2022 for Impact, we are excited to see both the Tungsten Explorer and the Deepsea Mira embark on this extensive drilling programme, designed to accelerate the appraisal of the Venus field and drill the first exploration well in our neighbouring licence, Block 2912.

“This programme will provide vital information that will hopefully enable the joint venture to press ahead with development.”

TotalEnergies owns a 37.78% stake in Block 2912 (PEL 91), and also its operator, with other partners include Impact with an 18.89% stake, QatarEnergy with a 28.33% stake and NAMCOR a 15% stake.

The Block is expected to contain the potentially large westerly extension of the Venus field.

TotalEnergies, together with its partners, will commence drilling operations in Block 2912 during mid-2023.

They will drill and flow test the exploration well Nara -1X, using the Tungsten Explorer drillship, with plans to drill and flow test appraisal well Nara -1A, based on the success of Nara -1X.

The programme aims to explore and test the potential extension of the Venus accumulation into Block 2912 and provide an understanding of the structure and reservoir quality.

Impact exploration director Phil Birch said: “This exciting and active 2023 work programme is aimed at proving the flow potential of the Venus reservoir, and investigate a potentially material extension into the adjacent licence.

“If successful, it will result in two potentially fully appraised early production centres, one on Block 2913B and the second on Block 2912.”