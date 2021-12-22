The battery-based energy storage facility features 27 containers, each having a capacity of 2.5MWh

TotalEnergies launches 61MW/61MWh BESS at its Flandres centre. (Credit: Scottslm from Pixabay)

TotalEnergies has commissioned a 61MW/61MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at its Flandres centre in Dunkirk, France.

Claimed to be the largest battery-based energy storage site in France, the project will help in responding to the need for stabilising the grid, said TotalEnergies.

The BESS comprises 27 containers, each of 2.5MWh capacity. The containers were designed and assembled by TotalEnergies’ battery subsidiary Saft.

According to TotalEnergies, the project is built to ensure enough supply of electricity in the national grid, particularly during peak winter periods.

Besides, the BESS supports the production of renewable power by enabling more green electricity to be integrated into the grid, said the French energy major.

TotalEnergies renewables senior vice president Vincent Stoquart said: “We are proud of the commissioning of the largest storage site in France and to be able to support RTE, the grid operator, in guaranteeing the stability of the grid and thus enabling the increased development of renewable energies.

“With the success of this project and Saft’s expertise in batteries for energy storage, TotalEnergies intends to deploy its storage solutions in countries where the Company is actively developing renewable energies.”

The project was selected under the long-term tender launched by the French Electricity Transmission Network (RTE) in February 2020, during which TotalEnergies had won battery storage capacities in France.

The French energy company said that the full commissioning of the BESS follows the start-up of a first unit of 25MW capacity, earlier this year.

TotalEnergies is aiming to achieve a gross production capacity of 35GW from renewable sources and storage by 2025. It is targeting increase the capacity to 100GW by the end of this decade.

In November this year, the company has launched a 55MW photovoltaic solar power plant in northeast of Gien (Loiret) in France.