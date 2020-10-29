Total discovered significant gas condensate on the Luiperd prospect located on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa

Total announces significant gas condensate discovery offshore South Africa. (Credit: wasi1370 from Pixabay.)

French oil and gas company Total and its partners have made a significant gas condensate discovery on the Luiperd prospect located on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa.

The Block 11B/12B in the Outeniqua Basin is approximately 175km off the southern coast of South Africa and covers an area of 19,000km² in the water depths ranging from 200 to 1,800 meters.

Total E&P South Africa with 45% stake is the operator of the Block 11B/12B.

The other partners include Qatar Petroleum (QP) (25%), CNR International (20%) and the remaining 10% is owned by South African consortium Main Street.

The oil and gas company has drilled the Luiperd well down to a total depth of approximately 3,400 meters.

It has encountered 73 meters of net gas condensate pay in well-developed Lower Cretaceous reservoirs and is marked as the second gas condensate discovery on the prospect.

The well will be tested to assess the dynamic reservoir characteristics and deliverability, upon completion of a comprehensive coring and logging programme.

Total exploration and production president Arnaud Breuillac said: “We are very pleased with this second discovery and its very encouraging results, which prove the world-class nature of this offshore gas play.

‘’With this discovery and the successful seismic acquisitions, Total and its partners have acquired important data on the Paddavissie fairway, which will help to progress development studies and engage with South African authorities regarding the possible conditions of the gas commercialization.”

In August this year, Africa Energy, an oil and gas firm, has reached agreements to increase its stake in Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa, from 4.9% to 10%.