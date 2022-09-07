Total Eren will leverage its experience and knowledge in renewable projects, while Chariot will jointly lead the project development and permitting, local content, and stakeholder engagement activities

Total Eren, Chariot to build green hydrogen project. (Credit: Crystal Kwok on Unsplash)

Africa-focused transitional energy company Chariot, together with Independent Power Producer (IPP) Total Eren, will build a large-scale green hydrogen project in Mauritania.

The two companies have formed a consortium to commence feasibility studies for the proposed green hydrogen project, dubbed Nour Project.

Chariot and Total Eren will own an equal share in the consortium.

For the partnership, Total Eren will contribute its broad experience and knowledge in solar, wind, hybrid and green hydrogen projects.

Chariot will jointly lead the project development and permitting, local content, and stakeholder engagement activities.

The consortium will carry out an in-depth feasibility study and explore opportunities to offtake the green hydrogen from the plant.

Total Eren executive vice-president and business development global head Fabienne Demol said: “We believe that green hydrogen is going to be an essential part of the energy mix in the future, and we are delighted to enter into this new partnership on a continent where our strategic shareholder, TotalEnergies, holds a strong footprint.

“Our skillsets complement Chariot’s well and we intend to share our expertise throughout the project’s development. I also would like to take the opportunity to thank the Mauritanian authorities for their support and collaboration.”

Mauritania is said to be well-positioned to implement Power-to-X solutions and will support the Nour Project to produce green hydrogen at the most competitive price.

The Nour Project is planned to be built with up to 10GW of electrolysis capacity and would become one of the significant green hydrogen projects in Africa, once completed.

Through the project, the consortium aims to contribute to sustainable economic development in Mauritania, by providing a cost-effective, transportable energy solution.

It would provide baseload power to the national grid, diversify industrial activities, create jobs and help develop local infrastructure.

Furthermore, Chariot and Total Eren are expected to jointly explore further green hydrogen opportunities in other African countries.

Chariot CEO Adonis Pouroulis said: “We are delighted to have further cemented our partnership with Total Eren, a world-class leader in renewable energies. We look forward to working together on this highly important green hydrogen development in Mauritania.

“Having a partner of such calibre, who shares our vision and focus for the future, is a key part of developing this valuable asset and marks an important step forward in Project Nour’s evolution.

“We are keen to continue to expand our green hydrogen project portfolio and, as with our renewables business, we look forward to collaborating on further opportunities alongside Total Eren in the future.”