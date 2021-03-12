Tokyo Gas has also completed the construction of LNG Tank No. 2 at Hitachi LNG Terminal

Tokyo Gas begins Ibaraki line service, launches LNG Tank No. 2 commercial operation at Hitachi LNG Terminal. (Credit: Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.)

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (President: UCHIDA Takashi; “Tokyo Gas”) has completed construction on a high-pressure gas pipeline called Ibaraki Line (length: 92.6 km; between Hitachi and Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture), and commenced gas service on March 1. Tokyo Gas has also completed the construction of LNG Tank No. 2 at Hitachi LNG Terminal (Hitachi, ibaraki Prefecture), and began its commercial operation on March 10.

By connecting a loop of high-pressure gas pipelines and increasing the capacity of LNG tanks in the North Kanto area in addition to the Tokyo area, Tokyo Gas has achieved improved supply stability and enhanced gas transmission capacity through a mutual backup system of four LNG terminals.

Under its management vision of Compass 2030, the Tokyo Gas Group will continue to strive to ensure safe, stable energy supply by reinforcing its cooperation with local governments and infrastructure providers to increase the resilience of the natural gas infrastructure.

