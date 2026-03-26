Developed to address the complex needs of gas turbine maintenance management and parts tracking, TMMonitor offers plant owners and operators a centralised platform to manage critical power plant information. This enables significant cost savings and improved turbine reliability. The software is already in use in gas turbine power plants across countries such as Austria, Finland, Indonesia, Greece, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Canada, and the United States.

Key features and functionalities

1.Maintenance history and parts tracking

TMMonitor provides a detailed, structured maintenance history that enables operators to track components with precision. This ensures that parts are utilised to their maximum lifespan, reducing unnecessary replacements and costs. By maintaining a clear record of each part’s condition, usage and precise lifetime calculations based on turbine operating values, the maintenance planning becomes more accurate, proactive, and efficient.

2. Ease of use and accessibility

One of the key strengths of TMMonitor is its user friendly design and accessibility. As a SaaS-based platform, TMMonitor can be accessed from any internet-connected device whether you’re on-site with a laptop or working remotely. There’s no need to be tied to an office workstation; with just a browser, users can securely access critical data about gas turbine components anytime, anywhere. This flexibility ensures that maintenance personnel and managers stay informed and responsive, no matter their location.

3. Simulator tool for maintenance planning

A standout feature of TMMonitor is its built-in simulator tool. This powerful function allows users to simulate maintenance scenarios for individual units or entire fleets. It calculates optimal part rotations based on actual operational data and component lifetimes. The simulator enables users to:

forecast timing for inspections;

generate detailed parts-in/parts-out lists;

plan required consumables/installation hardware;

identify new parts needed and the optimal time for procurement;

schedule component repairs;

estimate costs of repairs, new parts, and maintenance services;

visualise inspection budgets and overall costs; and

compare simulation results to identify the most cost effective maintenance plan.

4. Managing start/stop cycles and cyclic effects with more precise lifetime management

As power grids increasingly rely on renewable energy sources, some gas turbines must frequently ramp up and down to balance supply and demand. This introduces additional mechanical stress from start/stop cycles, which can shorten the lifespan of critical components. TMMonitor addresses this operational challenge by:

monitoring both the number of starts and operational hours;

tracking components most affected by cyclic operations; and

simulating how changes in operations affect maintenance frequency, and costs.

This capability allows operators to make data driven decisions that protect turbine integrity and ensure operational readiness.

5. Comprehensive plant history and maintenance planning

Effective maintenance planning is about more than just replacing parts. TMMonitor helps maintenance managers maintain a long term view by storing a comprehensive history of turbine components, inspections, and repairs. Key benefits include:

centralised storage of inspection and component data;

development of best practices based on historical trends;

streamlined budgeting and forecasting of future maintenance; and

real-time insight into inventory, condition, and part lifecycle.

This centralised access to maintenance data empowers teams to reduce downtime, avoid costly surprises, and maintain high reliability across plant operations.

Real world applications

Enhancing efficiency during HGPI outage

In June 2023, TMMonitor was used during a hot gas path inspection (HGPI) at a client site. The client was able to get the crucial information quickly to the maintenance team by accessing TMMonitor with laptop/tablet computer at site to:

instantly view serial numbers and recent repair reports of components scheduled for installation;

review repair scopes for components not yet installed;

cross-reference part history and ensure data accuracy; and

confirm calculated fired factored hours (FFH) and fired factored starts (FFS).

The availability of all this information in one place eliminated delays often caused by manual data checks or paper records. This not only saved time but also reduced the chance of human error, ensuring smoother and more efficient maintenance execution.

Noticing mistakes during outage

It is essential to have a clear, pre-defined plan for component replacements during inspections. Some components may have condition-based life limitations, while others are subject to limits defined in service bulletins.

During another hot gas path inspection at a combined cycle power plant, field services were carried out, and critical capital parts were scheduled for replacement according to a TMMonitor plan based on repair history and total life limits. However, during the outage, field service personnel decided to continue using a second-stage component based on its seemingly acceptable visual condition.

Fortunately, the end user was actively monitoring the inspection and used a mobile device to review the TMMonitor replacement recommendation. Upon discovering that the recommendation was based on a mandatory note in a service bulletin warning against further operation beyond a specified limit, the end user intervened and instructed that the component be replaced.

Had this step not been taken, continued operation of the gas turbine would have posed a significant risk.

Reliability threats to turbine lifetime

Over the lifetime of a gas turbine, its components undergo multiple repairs, upgrades, and modifications. Even within the same fleet, gas turbines may differ in configuration, with some units receiving upgrades while others not. As a result, the component stock may include parts that are no longer compatible with all turbines. In one case, a client operating three Frame 6B gas turbines upgraded two units, introducing changes to combustion systems (gas-only/ LFO mixing) and turbine hardware, affecting compatibility across the fleet. With the help of TMMonitor, they were able to clearly identify which components were compatible with each turbine.

Before installation, TMMonitor was used to verify planned replacement components. It flagged a mismatched part taken from main storage that was no longer suitable for an upgraded turbine. The team replaced it with the correct, newer model listed in TMMonitor. Installing the incorrect component, designed for lower turbine inlet temperature, would have compromised reliability and potentially required unplanned inspections or early replacement.

Avoiding delays during inspections through better parts planning

Capital parts require several installation hardware items when being reinstalled into service. These smaller components often have long lead times and can be quite costly. Missing even a single item can delay installation work. In some cases, these parts are included in the repair scope and supplied by the repair vendor, while in others, the end user must procure them separately.

In one instance, an end user used TMMonitor for parts planning, utilising its ability to generate a list of required installation hardware for the capital parts scheduled for replacement. This enabled procurement of all necessary hardware in advance, as these items were not included in the capital part repair scope.

TMMonitor is capable of automatically generating installation hardware lists based on the predicted inspection scope, helping to ensure that all components are available when needed and minimising the risk of installation delays.

Having precise knowledge of gas turbine components supports better evaluation of service agreement contracts

TMMonitor was actively used by a gas turbine end user despite having a long term service agreement (LTSA), as the end user wanted to independently monitor the condition of the gas turbine and verify the work performed by contractors. As the current service contract was near expiry, the end user aimed to estimate future maintenance needs and associated costs.

TMMonitor provided detailed, up-to-date information on the condition of the turbine and its components. This data enabled the use of the built-in simulator tool to accurately forecast future parts rotation and inspection cost scenarios. These insights were then used to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of LTSA proposals.

As a result, the end user was able to negotiate more effectively, leading to a cost reduction in the extended LTSA agreement.

Strategic platform

TMMonitor is more than just a maintenance tracking tool, it is a strategic platform for modern gas turbine operations. By integrating real-time data, powerful simulation tools, and lifecycle tracking, it empowers plant operators to improve efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and make informed decisions based on operational realities.

From managing the challenges of cyclic operations to optimising inspection workflows, TMMonitor continues to prove itself as an invaluable asset in the world of gas turbine maintenance. With a strong foundation based on real world performance and user friendly innovation, TMMonitor has a key potential role to play in smart maintenance planning for power plants of the future.

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.