Thiess awarded contract extension for Lake Vermont Mine. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Thiess has secured a contract extension worth A$2.3bn ($1.5bn) to continue operations at the Lake Vermont Mine in the Bowen Basin, Queensland, Australia.

The contract with Jellinbah Group extends Thiess’ involvement at the mine until June 2028, as opposed to the original end date of 2026.

Under this new agreement, Thiess will maintain its provision of comprehensive mining services at the Lake Vermont site near Dysart. This includes overseeing statutory operations, engineering, and mining activities, as well as managing both fixed and mobile equipment.

Additionally, the company will handle rehabilitation efforts and manage Jellinbah Group’s handling and preparation plant, train load-out, and mining camp.

Thiess first partnered with Jellinbah Group in 2007 when it was awarded the initial mining contract for what was then a greenfield site. Over the years, this partnership has seen multiple contract extensions as the mine expanded.

Thiess Group executive chair and CEO Michael Wright said: “For nearly two decades, Thiess has worked with the Jellinbah Group to safely enhance and expand Lake Vermont Mine’s operations – driving efficiency, productivity and cost effectiveness through commodity cycles.

“This further extension is a testament to the strong and trusted partnership built over many years, and reflects Thiess’ track record in the safe, efficient delivery of sustainable mining solutions.”

Lake Vermont Mine began production in 2008 with its first shipment of coal achieved in the following year. The open-cut operation produces hard coking coal (HCC) and mid-volatile pulverised coal injection (PCI) coal.

The coal is transported by rail to Gladstone Port and Abbot Point Coal Terminal after processing.

Rehabilitation of mined areas is said to be carried out according to environmental standards set by Queensland government regulations.

Thiess Group Australia East executive Rae O’Brien said: “Thiess is proud of the advancements we have introduced at Lake Vermont Mine over the years with the support of Jellinbah Group.

“These include safety innovations, world leading autonomous drilling and semi-autonomous dozing technology, and strategic mine planning and resource optimisation, to support our client’s longer-term business outcomes.”