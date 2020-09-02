The partnership provides the opportunity for Goldman Sachs to invest up to $275m to finance the activities of the joint venture and own assets

The JV consists of several industry veterans and the Alternative Energy Investing Group at Goldman Sachs. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Telos Clean Energy, a commercial solar energy development company based in Connecticut announced today the rebrand to Telyon. The comprehensive rebrand to Telyon, which also includes a new logo and website, enables the company to stand out within the industry and solidifies the company’s identity and mission of providing best in class services to commercial customers throughout the renewable energy sector.

The joint venture was officially formed on March 6th, 2020. The JV consists of several industry veterans and the Alternative Energy Investing Group at Goldman Sachs. The partnership provides the opportunity for Goldman Sachs to invest up to $275mm to finance the activities of the joint venture and own assets, combining financing provided by several parties via tax equity, debt and sponsor investments into a single capital source. Telyon will still provide all the necessary development, execution and ongoing management for the JV and portfolio.

Telyon carries a literal meaning of a powerful visionary and leader, longing to make the world a better place. This definition aligns with the collective vision of the company being forward thinking in a relentless pursuit of helping create a cleaner, cooler, and more sustainable planet. “This full rebrand encompasses who we are. We are excited to share with the world our mission and do so with the level of sophistication and polish that both our team and our clients expect after forming this Joint Venture”, said Michael Daly, Telyon partner and Director of Business Development.

