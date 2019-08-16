Replacement Blades will be used as spare, life-extension, and repowering of old and new wind turbines models operating in the US

Image: TECSIS announces replacement blades for old and new wind turbine models. Photo: courtesy of TECSIS.

Tecsis continues its commitment to develop affordable blade solutions for the wind market with the introduction of Replacement Blades. Replacement Blades will be used as spare, life-extension, and repowering of old and new wind turbines models operating in the United States. They will allow the wind farm owners to have a cost-effective option to keep their wind farms operating.

“Most of the wind asset owners suffer from the lack of wind blades as their turbines are aging. In most cases, the turbine components still have a service life but the blades are not able to operate. Tecsis Replacement Blades solution aims to solve this big industry problem,” says Tecsis CEO, Fabiano Mori.

Tecsis offers replacement blades with a new modern design to fit most of the wind turbines, such as:

Zond Z50;

MHI MWT 600, MWT 1.0 and MWT-92/95;

Vestas V47, V80 and V82;

GE70.5, GE77, GE82.5, GE100 and GE103.

Alstom ECO86, ECO100 and ECO110

And other machine models from Impsa, Suzlon, Clipper, GW, Siemens, etc

