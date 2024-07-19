Energean awards iEPCI contract to TechnipFMC for the Katlan development. (Credit: TechnipFMC plc)

TechnipFMC has bagged an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract from Energean for its Katlan development in the Mediterranean Sea.

Although TechnipFMC did not reveal the exact contract value, it is in the range of $500m and $1bn.

The Katlan project located offshore Israel will mark Energean’s first use of TechnipFMC’s configure-to-order Subsea 2.0 production systems.

The award follows an integrated front end engineering and design (iFEED) study conducted by TechnipFMC, which optimised the commercial and technological solution for the field.

TechnipFMC subsea president Jonathan Landes said: “Combining iFEED to optimise field layout with our Subsea 2.0 platform and integrated project execution model accelerates the time to first production at Katlan.

“This is another iEPCI with Energean, demonstrating the collaborative relationship of our two companies which enables TechnipFMC to continue to deliver improved project economics.”

The iEPCI contract includes the design, manufacture, and installation of production systems, pipes, umbilicals, and subsea structures.

The subsea infrastructure will connect to the Energean Power floating production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO), which currently serves the Karish and Karish North developments.

TechnipFMC previously delivered fully integrated subsea solutions for these developments using its iEPCI execution model.

Katlan, a newly discovered collection of structures offshore Israel, contains 1.1 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas in 2P reserves.

Including liquids, the total 2P reserves for Katlan are 205.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe). Following a successful exploration campaign in 2022, the field development plan was approved by the Israeli government in 2023.

Katlan’s development will follow the Karish and Karish North projects.

Phase 1a will focus on the Athena and Zeus structures, while Phase 1b will target Hera and Apollo. Production will be tied back to the Energean Power FPSO, with initial gas production delivered to contracted Israeli clients.

The final investment decision on the Katlan project is expected to be taken this year.