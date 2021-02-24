TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment for the project

TechnipFMC receives iEPCI LOA for Energean’s Karish North Development in Israel. (Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC has received a letter of award (LOA) by Energean Israel Limited for the development of the Karish North field, located offshore Israel.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including the subsea production system, rigid flowlines and umbilicals as a tieback to the ‘Energean Power’ FPSO as well as the second gas export riser.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are delighted to partner again with Energean. This LOA demonstrates the value of our in-depth field knowledge and previous experience with Energean through the Karish main development, awarded to TechnipFMC in 2018. Early client engagement, leveraging our iFEED™ capability, as well as our ability to offer a full suite of services and global experience, form part of our unique fully integrated EPCI (iEPCI) offering. We look forward to further expanding our partnership with Energean through the development of Karish North.”

Source: Company Press Release