The Company will tie back four subsea gas wells in the Carnarvon Basin to the existing Julimar subsea infrastructure producing to the Wheatstone platform, using high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) flexible pipe and steel tube umbilicals

TechnipFMC awarded significant contract by Woodside for Julimar phase 3 development. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant contract by Woodside Energy (LON: WDS) to engineer, procure, construct, and install flexible pipes and umbilicals for the Julimar Phase 3 development, offshore Western Australia.

The Company will tie back four subsea gas wells in the Carnarvon Basin to the existing Julimar subsea infrastructure producing to the Wheatstone platform, using high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) flexible pipe and steel tube umbilicals.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We have a strong history of solid project execution with Woodside as demonstrated by the successful delivery of the Pyxis, Lambert Deep, and Greater Western Flank Phase 3 projects. We look forward to continuing this collaborative relationship with this award on Julimar Phase 3 as part of our framework agreement.”

Source: Company Press Release