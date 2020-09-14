Opt2Go and TCE partnership will provide solutions to the oil and gas, resources and energy industry sectors

The alliance is aimed at enabling companies to achieve their strategic business goals in Australasia. (Credit: nettetal10 from Pixabay)

Opt2go Pty Ltd (Opt2go), an Australian professional service company and digital enabler, is pleased to announce its strategic alliance with internationally renowned Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), one of the world’s most respected engineering companies and a member of the Tata Group.

The alliance is aimed at the Energy, Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas sectors in Australia and Oceania. Through this collaboration, Opt2Go and TCE provide the latest proven engineering expertise and digital solutions to the Oil & Gas, Resources and Energy industry sectors.

The combined expertise enables customers to access world-class cost-effective engineering, digital transformation and optimisation solutions which will significantly improve business bottom-line performance and operational costs.

Tata Consulting Engineers Limited is India’s Leading Integrated Engineering Consultant providing Concept-to-Commissioning services. TCE, a recognised player in its core sectors – Power, Infrastructure and Resources, is a well diversified firm with operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and APAC. The Company has multi-disciplinary engineering talent and capabilities to manage complex projects worldwide. TCE is one amongst a few companies geared for the Industry 4.0 era, providing engineering solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Opt2Go is a professional services company that delivers a practical and ‘hands-on’ approach to meet and solve the customers’ business challenges through its highly skilled and knowledgeable resources, enabled by the latest technology and industry thinking.

Steve Hyslop, Opt2go CEO, states ‘Our unique approach, combining Process Engineering, Automation & Control and Software is not only what differentiates us, but also what makes us successful. We provide a broad range of services and solutions to help organisations facilitate change, achieve their vision and optimise the financial performance and productivity of their assets’.

Rajat Kaushal, VP International Marketing and Sales states, ‘Coming from one of India’s largest and most respected business groups, we are recognised amongst the most reliable engineering consultants, known for several first-of-its-kind projects. The interdisciplinary skills of our 3000+ engineers substantially support our problem-solving DNA. With our extensive experience and expertise, we are looking forward to scaling new frontiers with focus on industry 4.0.’

The alliance of Opt2go and Tata Consulting Engineers provides for rich exposure to the right Engineering talent, resources and expertise to enable companies to achieve their strategic business goals in Australasia.

Source: Company Press Release