Tarku Resources signed a final agreement for earn-in interest for up to 75% over 3 years in 1250ha of mineral claims in the Tombstone mining District

Tarku secures strategic position in historic Copper Gold Silver Tombstone District. (Credit: Łukasz Klepaczewski from Pixabay)

Tarku Resources announce the signing of the final agreement with arm’s length parties (the “Vendors”) under which Tarku has an Earn-In interest for up to 75% over 3 years in 1250 hectares of mineral claims in the Tombstone mining District, Arizona (see figures in presentation). This final agreement follows the execution of a letter agreement previously announced and detailed in its October 5, 2020 press release.

Julien Davy, President and CEO of Tarku, stated: “This agreement sets the stage for a significant new opportunity for Tarku shareholders . The more we investigate and uncover information from historical databases and records, the more we see the potential for Tombstone regaining the shine it once had as a major historical Silver district”.

“As evidenced with their most recent press releases, Aztec Minerals (TSXV:AZT) has demonstrated that by applying modern drilling methods Silver mineralization is related to regional fractures mainly oriented NNE-SSW with high-grade Gold and Silver intervals around old mining tunnels and longer intervals of near surface bulk-tonnage. Tarku holds the extensions of those intervals as well as other regional NNE-SSW fractures that encompasses several past high-grade mines”.

“Tarku’s strategy for the Tombstone project area is twofold : first to validate the existence of potential resources of high-grade silver mineralization in the close vicinity of past mines located on our property and secondly, to establishes that the same potential exists on a more regional scale along the extensions of those NNE structures which we also control over 5km in length.”

Julien Davy, P.Geo., M.Sc, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarku, is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who prepared, supervised and approved the technical information in this news release.

Source: Company Press Release