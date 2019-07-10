Tap Oil provides updated information in relation to the Manora 2019 development drilling campaign now scheduled to commence on or about 9 July 2019 using the Ensco 115 jack-up drilling rig.

Image: The primary objective of the MNA-23 development well is to produce the low relief shallow oil column. Photo: Courtesy of Kristina Kasputienė from Pixabay.

The Manora Joint Venture partners approved the drilling of three development wells in this campaign.

These drilling operations represent cost-effective opportunities for Tap to develop undeveloped reserves and increase production. Tap has budgeted US$3.13 million (net to Tap) for the entire three well program.

The primary objective of the MNA-20 development well is to produce attic oil in the 490-60 reservoir in the Eastern fault block in between MNA-20 and the fault. The MNA-20 well currently producing from this location will then be zone changed to produce from the 500 sands. The planned TD of the well is 5,100ft TVDSS.

MNA-22 is a deviated well and will be completed as an up dip producer with a multi-zone selective completion in the 490-60 and 500-50 reservoirs and brought onto immediate production. The Operator has estimated the initial production rate is expected to be 1,000 bopd using an ESP for artificial lift (Operator’s estimate).

The primary objective of the MNA-23 development well is to produce the low relief shallow oil column in the 370-90 reservoir that was discovered by the Manora-8ST delineation well. The planned TD of the well is 3,550ft TVDSS.

MNA-23 will be a horizontal well completed with a screen in the open hole and brought onto immediate production. The initial production rate is expected to be 1,000 bopd using an ESP for artificial lift (Operator’s estimate).

The primary objective of the MNA-24 development well is to produce the low relief shallow oil column in the 370-10 reservoir that was discovered by the Manora-8ST delineation well. The planned TD of the well is 3,465ft TVDSS.

MNA-24 will be a horizontal well completed with a screen in the open hole and brought onto immediate production. The initial production rate is expected to be 1,000 bopd using an ESP for artificial lift (Operator’s estimate).

Source: Company Press Release.