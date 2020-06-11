The PV inverter solutions to be supplied cover 50kW to 110kW which enable flexible configurations for different rooftops

Sungrow has signed distribution agreement with DAT. (Credit: Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that a 100 MW distribution agreement was forged with a reputed Vietnam-based company DAT Technology Co., Ltd. to supply PV inverter solutions for commercial & industrial (C&I) installations across Vietnam within a year.

The PV inverter solutions to be supplied cover 50kW to 110kW which enable flexible configurations for different rooftops, and feature multiple MPPTs, offering optimal yields despite diversified orientations or shades. Equipped with a high protection capacity of IP66 and corrosion level of C5, the products can be resilient to harsh conditions such as scorching heat or frequent rainfall which is commonplace in the Southeastern countries.

DAT is a best-selling distributor of variable frequency drives and solar inverters in Vietnam market with more than a decade of proven experience. “We’re delighted to be an authorized distributor of Sungrow to better fulfill our mission of ‘Satisfy your expectations’. We reckon that competitive technical-support, sales, after-sales services as well as the marketing edge that Sungrow offers are parament to our partnership,” commented Mr. Tieu Van Dat, General Director of DAT.

“The 100 MW distribution agreement marks the beginning of our partnership with DAT. We’re looking forward to powering more facilities and communities with state-of-the-art PV inverter solutions,” said Dr. Thang Vu, Country Manager of Sungrow Vietnam.

Sungrow keeps expanding distribution channels with multiple local partners. Dr. Thang also mentioned that the Company led the Vietnam solar market share with 35% in the utility-scale segment and 30% in the rooftop sector.

Sungrow retains robust growth in the first four months with overseas shipment value reaching USD$ 139 million despite the coronavirus effect. Notably, the Company never stops exploring and is planning a smart energy virtual show on June 15-19, unveiling more advanced technologies “you’ve never seen before” online, highlighted in the latest news.

