Image: Sungrow Supplies Argentina’s Largest Solar Plant with 1500Vdc Central Inverter Solutions. Photo: Courtesy of Sungrow Power Supply Co.

Sungrow, a China-based supplier of inverter solutions for renewables, announced that a 100.1MWp solar plant in Cafayate, Salta Province, Argentina, for which it has supplied the 1500Vdc central inverter solutions, has come online.

The facility marks the largest solar plant in one of LATAM’s most booming solar energy regions. The project is located in an area optimised for solar energy, characterised by a high-volume of sunny days, while frequented by sandstorms, causing significant wear-and-tear for solar project equipment.

Sungrow has installed a SG3125HV central inverter for 1500Vdc system under the 6.25MW turnkey solution is capable of performing stably in harsh environments.

Sungrow vice president James Wu said: “We are very proud to be a part of this monumental 100.1 MWp project which will provide thousands of Argentinians with clean energy. This will have positive effects on local economy–tap the potential of renewable energy further and diversify the energy mix.”

The solution provided by Sungrow is optimised for the PV plant to enable high yields with maximum inverter efficiency of 99% and DC/AC ratio up to 1.5 while at the same time ensuring low transportation and installation cost due to standard container design.

The Argentinean government has selected the solar park in the second round of the RenovAr auction program for large-scale renewable energy plants. The plant is expected to supply approximately 240GWh of clean power to the Argentinean power system annually and creates hundreds of job for local communities.

An executive from PowerChina, the EPC of the solar plant said: “We are delighted to partner with Sungrow to build the landmark project in this country with vital solar resource and look forward to collaborating on more ventures in the near future in line with the extension of ‘the Belt and Road’ initiative.”

Sungrow claimed that in May 2019, it has secured a new contract to supply its turnkey solution for 400MW solar park in Chile.