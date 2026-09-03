Offshore operations related to the Who Dat East contract are scheduled to begin in 2028. Credit: Subsea7.

Subsea7 has secured a contract from LLOG Exploration, a subsidiary of Harbour Energy, for offshore work related to the Who Dat East development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The project is situated in lease MC 509-1 at a water depth of around 1,300m.

According to Subsea 7, the contract is valued at between $50m (£37.03m) and $150m.

Subsea7 will be responsible for the fabrication, transportation and installation of a 29km steel catenary riser and pipe-in-pipe system connecting to the Who Dat floating production system.

The scope also covers the installation of umbilicals and subsea controls.

Project management and engineering activities are set to commence immediately at Subsea7’s Houston office.

Offshore operations are scheduled to begin in 2028.

Subsea7 US senior vice-president Craig Broussard said: “We are proud of our long-standing relationship with LLOG, and our shared commitment to creating greater value from their US developments. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and supporting LLOG’s ongoing success across the region.”

Last month, the Who Dat East joint venture approved the development of the Who Dat East field.

LLOG is the operator of the Who Dat East development and holds a 40% working interest. Karoon also holds a 40% stake, while Westlawn Americas Offshore has a 20% interest.

The initial gross production rate from Who Dat East is expected to be around 6,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 50 million standard cubic feet per day (mscf/d) of gas.

Karoon’s net share, on a net revenue interest basis, is projected to be 2,600bopd and 20mscf/d of gas.

Output from the field will be combined and transported through the existing Who Dat infrastructure, using established routes to market.

The initial phase of development is projected to deliver an internal rate of return above 20%.

In May 2026, Subsea7 secured a contract from Vår Energi for the Goliat Gas Export Project in the Barents Sea off Norway. Under the agreement, Subsea7 will carry out the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of a 12.7km, 10in uninsulated carbon steel pipeline.