Subsea Integration Alliance is a partnership between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea. (Credit: SUBSEA7)

British oil and gas firm BP and its JV partner Wintershall Dea have awarded a contract to Subsea Integration Alliance to develop the Raven Infills project, offshore Egypt.

Subsea 7 is a subsea engineering, construction, and services company, and OneSubsea is a subsea technology, production, and processing business of SLB.

The scope of works under the contract will include a two-well tie-back in the West Nile Delta block.

It will also include the engineering, procurement, transport and installation of flexible pipes, umbilical, and associated subsea structures in water depths of around 800m.

Subsea Integration Alliance has already commenced project management and engineering works, using Subsea7 office locations in France, the UK and Portugal.

Subsea Integration Alliance chief executive officer Olivier Blaringhem said: “This award further solidifies our ongoing partnership with bp in Egypt. Through our early collaboration on this project, bp and Subsea Integration Alliance, have worked together to develop an optimised solution for the Raven field, showcasing our effective teamwork.”

Subsea7 Africa, Middle East & Caspian vice president Franck Louvety said: “We are excited to strengthen our presence in Egypt and continue to build on our longstanding and successful relationship with BP.

“We look forward to working with BP to deliver the project successfully and safely while maximising the client’s production objectives.”

Raven Infills is part of the West Nile Delta deepwater offshore concession blocks, located 65km to 85km off the coast of Alexandria, in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Egypt.

The project is being developed as the third phase of the West Nile Delta (WND) project, alongside the Taurus, Libra, Giza, and Fayoum gas field development.

BP is the operator of the project with an 82.75% stake, while the remaining 17.25% is held by German crude oil and natural gas producer Wintershall Dea.

The first gas from the WND project, which comprises five fields with 25 producing wells, was produced in 2017 from the Taurus and Libra fields.

Two additional fields, Giza and Fayoum, started production in February 2019, while the fifth and largest field, Raven, started production in 2021.