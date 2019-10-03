Offshore activities are expected to commence in 2022

Image: Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Taiwan. Photo: courtesy of SUBSEA 7.

Subsea 7 S.A. announced the award of a sizeable(1) contract for the installation of the submarine cable system on an offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.

Project engineering will commence immediately at Seaway 7’s offices in Leer, Germany and in Taipei, Taiwan. Offshore activities are expected to commence in 2022.

No further details are disclosed at this time due to contractual obligations.

Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

Source: Company Press Release