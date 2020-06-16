Strike Energy is the operator of the West Erregulla project located in the Perth Basin in Western Australia

Ensign will also be responsible to complete the capital upgrades to the rig. (Credit: Pixabay.)

Australian oil and gas exploration company, Strike Energy has signed a drilling rig contract with Ensign Energy for its West Erregulla gas project in the Perth Basin in Western Australia.

Under the contract, Ensign Energy will provide drilling services with its Ensign 970 rig, which has hook load of 750,000lbs.

Upon completion of the civil works for the drill pad construction, the West Erregulla 3 is expected to be spudded during the third quarter of the year.

The drilling on the fourth well is expected to commence after the regulatory approval process.

Strike Energy said that the planning for the West Erregulla 5 is also underway with a decision by the EP469 joint venture is expected to be taken before 30 November this year.

Strike Energy holds 50% stake in EP469 joint venture

Strike Energy said: “The Ensign 970 is an ADR-1500 model rig with a hook load of 750,000ibs. This model has a proven track record of drilling wells of an equivalent depth to West Erregulla 2 in North America.”

“Strike has recent experience with Ensign, with Rig 970 being the ‘sister’ rig of the Ensign 965 which was used for drilling the Jaws Project in the Cooper Basin.”

Additionally, Ensign will be responsible to complete the capital upgrades to the rig, along with a significant increase in pumping capacity to support the larger bore hole diameters for the West Erregulla appraisal campaign.

Strike Energy is the operator of the West Erregulla project within EP469 and holds 50% stake in EP469 joint venture, along with Warrego Energy, which holds the remaining interest.

Recently, Strike Energy has selected the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to build and operate a 50 terajoules per day (TJ/d) gas plant for the first phase of the West Erregulla development.