The office would be a base for Statkraft employees on Shetland. (Credit: Statkraft)

Statkraft, Europe’s leading renewable energy producer, plans to redesign its Mossy Hill Wind Farm near Lerwick in Shetland. The redesign will reduce the number of turbines by one-third, aiming to lessen the visual and environmental impact of the project.

Additionally, there are plans to enhance local amenities and improve outdoor access around the site. Statkraft is also proposing the construction of an office at Mossy Hill, which will serve as the base for its Shetland employees and include facilities available for public use.

The Mossy Hill Wind Farm, approved by Shetland Islands Council in 2019, was acquired by Statkraft in 2023. The original plans permit the installation of up to 12 turbines, with a total capacity of approximately 48 MW.

Under the redesigned plan, Statkraft intends to reduce the number of turbines near the main road between Lerwick and Scalloway and slightly increase the height of those remaining, but only in areas farther from the road.

This adjustment will reduce the number of turbines from twelve to eight and increase the tip height from 145m to 155m. The wind farm’s installed capacity would be approximately 36MW.

These modifications will necessitate a new planning application and present an opportunity to enhance on-site amenities, reflecting the constructive feedback received during the Mossy Hill substation consultation events held earlier in 2024.

Proposed improvements include the safer re-routing of National Cycle Network Route 1 through the wind farm development, allowing it to bypass the main A970 road. Additional enhancements include better visitor access, more informational panels, outdoor seating, and nature observation areas.

Statkraft also plans to build a single-storey office near the proposed Mossy Hill substation, which will serve as a base for its employees. The building will include an interpretive area showcasing Statkraft’s projects on Shetland, along with enhanced facilities for visitors to the wind farm. These amenities will include public toilets available during office hours, a water refill station, and on-site parking. Additionally, electric vehicle charging points will be installed, contributing to the expansion of charging infrastructure for both Shetlanders and visitors.

Statkraft will host a series of public exhibitions later in August 2024 to provide more details about the revised scheme.

Statkraft Principal Wind Project Manager John Thouless said: “Mossy Hill Wind Farm was designed almost a decade ago, so it’s right to look again to see if what was consented is still the best way to build the project.

“We’ve decided to reconfigure the design, and are putting forward improved plans, meaning the visual impact of the wind farm is reduced. I’m looking forward to continuing our conversations with the local community and explaining more about our new proposals.”