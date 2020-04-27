The facility will produce electricity and heat through burning waste-derived fuels made from various sources of municipal solid waste, commercial and industrial waste, and waste wood

SSE Thermal has already secured planning permission for the facility. (Credit: SSE Thermal)

SSE Thermal has agreed to sell a 50% interest in its 50MW energy-from-waste facility, Slough Multifuel project located in Berkshire, UK.

The asset will be sold to Copenhagen Infrastructure III K/S, a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Slated to begin construction in 2021, the project will be developed as a joint venture between the two companies.

To be located on the Slough Trading Estate in Slough, Berkshire, the facility will produce electricity and heat through burning waste-derived fuels made from various sources of municipal solid waste, commercial and industrial waste, and waste wood.

SSE Thermal managing director Stephen Wheeler said: “We are pleased to confirm the sale of a 50% stake in our Slough Multifuel project to CIP, bringing an experienced partner on board and delivering value for our shareholders.

“When completed, Slough Multifuel will play a key role in the UK’s sustainable waste management, diverting thousands of tonnes of waste away from landfill, and instead converting it into a valuable source of energy.”

The firm has already secured planning permission for the facility and has been implementing the site preparation works for the construction project since 2018.

It has selected Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI), energy-from-waste specialist, to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the project.

The facility, which will take approximately four years to be completed, will be operated by SSE Thermal.

Once operational, the facility is expected to handle approximately 450,000 tonnes of waste-derived fuels per year and will divert the waste from landfill and will be used as a valuable source of energy.

SSE Thermal said that the total investment which will be spent on the facility is estimated to be nearly £350m ($432.5m) and will be divided equally between the company and CIP.

Recently, SSE Thermal, along with 10 other leading energy and industrial companies, has signed an agreement to decarbonise energy and industry in the Humber.