Industry collaboration to explore how AI technologies could improve safety, efficiency in pore pressure prediction

Image: SparkCognition and Shell GameChanger team up. Photo: courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

Shell GameChanger, an accelerator program for start-ups and businesses with promising early-stage technology ideas, is working with SparkCognition, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, to leverage AI technologies for applications in the energy industry. The companies will collaborate on a project to explore technologies that improve the prediction of pore pressure in wells, which could impact the efficiency, the optimization, and safety of oil and gas exploration and production.

“Through this collaboration, Shell GameChanger aims to explore possibilities of AI and machine learning, applying these transformative technologies to complex challenges,” said Carolina Rio, Gamechanger at Shell. “SparkCognition has true cutting-edge AI technology, and we welcome this opportunity to work together.”

Pore pressure prediction has been vital to the oil and gas industry for many decades; defining it is critical for planning and keeping operations safe and efficient. This project is meant to be the first point of focus for the collaboration between the companies.

“We are thrilled to receive the support of Shell to explore and develop further applications and solutions to drive the future of energy and digital technologies,” said Philippe Herve, Vice President of Solutions at SparkCognition. “I can’t think of a better partner to help drive these critical innovations that will ultimately lead to safer, more efficient drilling operations.”