Solstad Offshore announces new contracts and contract extensions for PSVs. (Credit: Solstad Offshore ASA)

Solstad Offshore ASA (Solstad, OSE: SOFF) is pleased to announce several new contracts and contract extensions for various PSVs (platform supply vessels) and AHTS vessels (anchor handling tug supply vessels).

The contracts have a combined firm duration of approximately 10 vessel years and will support various clients in the global markets. The contracts will be executed by 14 of the companies PSVs and AHTS vessels and have a value of approximately NOK 830 million.

“These new contracts reflect a continued strong market for offshore support vessels. In general, we see that commercial rates continue to improve and clients are prepared to commit to longer contracts than what we have experienced in recent years.”- Kenneth Lande, EVP Global AHTS & PSV of Solstad

Source: Company Press Release