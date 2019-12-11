The project will be installed with over 7,000 Solar FlexRack Series G3L-X fixed-tilt racks

Image: Solar FlexRack's G3L-X Fixed Tilt Racking Installed in Cubico Sustainable Investments' Pender County Solar Power Plant. Photo: courtesy of Solar FlexRack.

US-based photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions supplier Solar FlexRack has been selected to provide solar racking system for 105MW solar farm in North Carolina.

Located in Pender County, North Carolina, the project will be installed with over 7,000 Solar FlexRack Series G3L-X fixed-tilt racks.

US-based solar facilities construction firm Cypress Creek Renewables has developed the solar farm and is responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction services along with the on-going operations and maintenance services.

The project is owned by Cubico Sustainable Investments

Cypress Creek Renewables EPC senior vice president Kevin Donegan said: “Solar FlexRack has proven to be a valuable partner for the Pender County solar project. The company’s technical expertise in working with both crystalline and thin-film products is an important component of this project’s succeAss.”

Solar FlexRack said that the solar modules which are being installed are First Solar’s Series 4 thin-film, which are known for their high energy yield and durability.

The solar farm, spanning over 675acres, is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

Solar FlexRack Executive Vice President said: “Cypress Creek is a reliable and experienced developer with an impressive track record of building quality solar power projects that help lower electricity costs, drive additional revenue streams for landowners, and generate tax dollars that benefit the local communities.”

The project is owned by UK-based renewable energy investor, Cubico Sustainable Investments, which was backed by two of Canada’s largest pension funds.

Solar FlexRack, a unit of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that provides custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries.

The company claims to have completed over 2GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally.

In 2018, the company installed its Solar FlexRack Mounting Technology at Annapolis Renewable Energy Park in Maryland, US.