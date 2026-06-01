SLB plans to integrate Tachyus software into its digital platforms after the acquisition. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

SLB has entered into an agreement to acquire Tachyus, a company based in Houston, US, that develops reservoir modelling and optimisation software, for an undisclosed price.

The move is intended to expand SLB’s offerings in digital oilfield technology, adding new tools for data-driven decision-making in reservoir management.

Tachyus develops software platforms that use a combination of machine learning and physics-based modelling to assess reservoir performance under changing operational conditions.

Its main product, Aqueon, has been deployed at more than 7,500 wells across the globe. The software platform handles tasks such as waterflood management, production optimisation, pressure forecasting, saltwater disposal and enhanced oil recovery for operators in the oil and gas sector.

SLB said the acquisition will add new capabilities to its existing digital platforms. According to the company, Tachyus technologies enable rapid scenario analysis, allowing reservoir and production teams to make tactical decisions and adapt strategies in minutes as asset conditions change.

The company highlighted an increase in demand from operators looking for continuous reservoir management solutions that support both near-term operational adjustments and long-term field development goals.

SLB digital business president Rakesh Jaggi said: “Reservoir management is becoming increasingly dynamic as operators look to maximise recovery from existing assets.

“The addition of Tachyus will strengthen our ability to deliver operational reservoir management workflows that help customers manage and optimise complex enhanced oil recovery schemes.”

SLB plans to integrate Tachyus’ applications into its own Delfi digital platform and Lumi data and AI platform, with the aim of creating unified reservoir and production management workflows.

The company said the acquisition will also bring additional expertise in reservoir engineering, data science and software development to its digital division. The completion of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected shortly after signing.

Founded in 2014, Tachyus focuses on operational optimisation within the oil and gas industry. The company claims that its Aqueon platform, powered by a proprietary Data Physics engine, has helped increase production, lower costs and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its clients globally.

In addition to waterflood optimisation, the platform has recently expanded to include CO₂-enhanced oil recovery modelling, which Tachyus reports is already in use by major US operators.

Tachyus entered the environmental, social and governance market in 2022 with Aurion, a software product designed to estimate, forecast and report GHG emissions from industries such as oil and gas. According to Tachyus, Aurion has gained more than 20 clients across the US, Middle East and Latin America since its launch.

In recent financial results, SLB reported net income attributable to the company of $752m for the first quarter of 2026, down 6% from $797m in the prior year. The company’s revenue for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 was $8.72bn, representing a 3% increase from $8.49bn in the same period the previous year.

SLB also recently announced an expansion of its partnership with Vår Energi, with the latter set to use the Delfi platform to support well and field development planning on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.