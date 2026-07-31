The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was attended by Minister Nara Lokesh (centre). Credit: © Tata Power.

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has commenced construction on an 800MW energy project in Andhra Pradesh (AP), India.

The scheme, which represents an investment of Rs57.5bn ($602m), is set to combine wind and solar power generation.

The project features 400MW of wind power at Kanekallu in Ananthapuram and 400MW of solar power at Pattikonda in Kurnool.

Of the solar component, a 200MW allocation will be delivered as a Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy project for NTPC. It will incorporate a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 25MW/50MW-hours.

The remaining 200MW of solar capacity is reserved for future use.

Suzlon will handle engineering, procurement and construction for the wind element at Ananthapuram, while TPREL will act as developer for both solar and wind assets.

The initiative is supported by 800MW Inter-State Transmission System connectivity through substations at Ananthapuram II and Kurnool-4 CTUIL, allowing the generated power to be supplied via the national grid.

This project is being developed under the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy, which aims to attract large-scale investment in renewables, increase capacity and foster sustainable industrial growth in the state.

The development will occupy approximately 3,462 acres, comprising 760 acres for wind and 2,700 acres for solar.

According to TPREL, the scheme is expected to generate around 4,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities during the construction and operational phases and will provide annual lease rental income to local landowners.

The chief guest for the groundbreaking ceremony was AP Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, HRD & RTG Nara Lokesh. Other government officials and company executives also attended the event.

Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said: “By integrating 400MW of solar and 400MW of wind capacity, the project will contribute to the development of reliable and round-the-clock renewable power, supporting the nation’s growing energy needs while advancing sustainability goals.”

Tata Power’s renewable energy portfolio stands at 17.7GW, with 9.8GW under construction.

The company has stated that this project aligns with its goal of reaching 100% clean energy by 2045 and supports India’s national target of 500GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.

Earlier this month, TPREL commissioned a 100.8MW wind power plant at Jewali in the Dharashiv district of Maharashtra.