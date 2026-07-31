The ilmenite concentrate produced the highest titanium extraction. Credit: Apex photo/Shutterstock.com.

Temas Resources and SAGA Metals have completed an independent metallurgical validation programme using the former’s Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) Platform Technology and reported titanium recoveries of up to 90.8%.

The programme also recorded vanadium recoveries of up to 97.4% from SAGA’s titanium-vanadium-iron mineral samples.

Stage one results also included iron recoveries of up to 91.5%, meeting all the technical objectives set for this phase of testing.

The validation involved processing three types of material – run-of-mine massive oxide, vanadiferous titanomagnetite concentrate and ilmenite concentrate – using the RCL mixed chloride leaching process.

The ilmenite concentrate produced the highest titanium extraction, while consistently high vanadium and iron recoveries were achieved across all materials.

These outcomes were observed during two-stage RCL tests under standardised operating conditions.

An independent technical review concluded that the testing met all stage one benchmarks, recommending immediate progression to a detailed bench optimisation programme (stage two).

This next phase will focus on optimising recoveries, refining process parameters such as leach chemistry and reagent recycling, and generating engineering data for pilot-scale development.

The validation programme aimed to assess the RCL Platform’s application beyond Temas’ own La Blache and Lac Brûlé projects, demonstrating its use on third-party mineralisation supplied by SAGA Metals.

Temas president and CEO Tim Fernback said: “Today’s announcement represents one of the most important commercial milestones achieved by Temas since acquiring the RCL Platform Technology.

“While we have consistently demonstrated the capabilities of the RCL process on our own mineral assets, successfully validating the technology on third-party mineralisation is another significant step toward building a global critical minerals processing business.”

For SAGA Metals, the results support technical evaluation of different processing options for their titanium-vanadium mineral resources including the Radar Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The parties expect stage two optimisation to yield further data for engineering studies and possible future pilot-scale demonstrations.

The RCL Platform is being positioned as a processing technology for extracting critical minerals from various feedstocks, offering options for technology licensing and commercial arrangements as part of Temas’ wider strategy.

It is anticipated that successful stage two results will underpin future decisions on scaling the technology.

In November 2025, Temas completed its autumn/winter HQ diamond drilling programme at the La Blache property in Quebec, Canada.