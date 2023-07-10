To be developed in the Bothnian Sea, north of Örskar in Uppsala County, nearly 50km off the coast, the Swedish offshore wind farm is expected to produce up to 11TWh of clean energy equivalent to 8% of the country's current electricity consumption

Skyborn Renewables seeks approval to build the 2.8GW Fyrskeppet offshore wind farm. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Skyborn Renewables Sweden (Skyborn Sweden), a fully-owned company of Skyborn Renewables, has submitted a permit application to build the 2.8GW Fyrskeppet offshore wind farm in Sweden.

The permit for the wind facility is being sought by the offshore wind power development company from the Swedish government.

To be developed in the Bothnian Sea, north of Örskar in Uppsala County, nearly 50km off the coast, the Fyrskeppet offshore wind farm will feature a maximum of 187 turbines.

Once completed, the Swedish offshore wind farm is expected to produce between 8TWh and 11TWh of clean energy per annum, which is equivalent to up to 8% of the country’s current electricity consumption. The project is expected to contribute to the electrification of the Stockholm metropolitan area.

Sweden’s electricity demand is expected to more than double in the coming decades. The Stockholm-Mälardalen region, known as Sweden’s growth engine, will likely face a demand exceeding the currently available supply in the next decade, said Skyborn Renewables.

According to Skyborn Renewables, the permit application for the Fyrskeppet project is in accordance with the law on Sweden’s economic zone (EEZ).

Skyborn Sweden interim managing director Hanna Magnusson said: “Fyrskeppet Offshore will secure the power supply to meet the increasing demand for renewable energy, and also provide cities that are central to the Swedish economy with a favourable green transformation to enhance future competitiveness and help attract and retain investment in the region.”

Skyborn Renewables Sweden is also developing the 3.9GW Eystrasaltbanken offshore wind project in the Bothnian Sea off Hudiksvall as well as 1.02GW Storgrundet offshore wind farm off the coast of Söderhamn.

Earlier this month, Skyborn Renewables was awarded five years of exclusive rights to develop the Pooki offshore wind farm in Finland by Metsähallitus, a state-owned enterprise. The Pooki offshore wind project, with a capacity of more than 2GW, will feature nearly 100 wind turbines. It will be developed in the waters of the Bothnian Bay in Finnish territory, 25km off the coast.