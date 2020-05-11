The new petrochemical port comprises eight terminals that include a 300,000-tonne crude oil berth, 100,000-tonne oil berth and supporting facilities

New Renown, Crude Oil Tanker (VLCC) from Middle East, Docked at 300,000-ton Crude Oil Terminal of Sinopec Zhongke Refinery Port. (Credit: Sinopec)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) has commenced operation at Sinopec Zhongke Refinery Port by docking and unloading the New Renown, Crude Oil Tanker (VLCC) from the Middle East.

The vessel is unloaded at Sinopec Zhongke Refinery Port’s 300,000 tonnes crude oil terminal, which forms part of the company’s “front terminal, rear plant” production model.

Located on the east coast of Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, the new petrochemical port comprises eight terminals that include a 300,000-tonne crude oil berth, 100,000-tonne oil berth and supporting facilities that provide a total capacity of 34 million tonnes annually.

The firm said that the 100,000 tonnes berth is the largest domestic refined oil terminal with a loading and unloading capacity of 5.61 million tonnes annually.

The petrochemical port is part of Zhanjiang Integrated Refinery and Petrochemical Complex

According to Sinopec, the terminal provides convenient access to refined oil and chemical products for core domestic market of the company and also provides direct opportunities for global exports.

Situated just 1.1km away from Sinopec’s refinery plant, the petrochemical port is part of Zhanjiang Integrated Refinery and Petrochemical Complex.

The complex is claimed to be the biggest of its kind under construction by Sinopec, and a key part of the Guangdong Province’s 13th Five-Year Plan.

With the total investment of more than CNY 40bn (), the first phase of the project will add more than 10 million tonnes of refined crude oil capacity and 800,000 tonnes of ethylene units per year along with the auxiliary supporting facilities.

The final project is anticipated to be fully completed and put into production by the end of July this year.

