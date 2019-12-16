The Al-Zour refinery produces gasoline, diesel and kerosene that adhere to the Euro 5 emission standards

Image: Construction completed on main unit of the Al-Zour refinery project in Kuwait. Photo: courtesy of Sinopec.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) has announced the completion of the central unit of the Al-Zour refinery project in Kuwait.

Claimed to be the largest refinery in the Middle East, the Al-Zour refinery is being developed by Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), a subsidiary of state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

Launched in October 2015, the Al-Zour refinery will produce gasoline, diesel, and kerosene that adhere to the Euro 5 emission standards. It is expected to come on stream in 2020.

Sinopec noted that around 500 companies from across 50 countries and regions participated in the Al-Zour refinery project.

The Chinese energy company stated: “An emphasis on locally-sourced materials has created a boost to the manufacturing industries of Kuwait as well as the development of the local economy and providing a large number of employment opportunities.”

Sinopec Luoyang Engineering is the Al-Zour refinery project’s general contractor

Sinopec Luoyang Engineering is serving as the general contractor for the refinery project, which also include the construction of the hydrodesulphurisation plant.

To coordinate with global partners and share data to complete the 15 process production plants, Sinopec Luoyang Engineering has adopted an intelligent collaborative work system and utilised virtual designs.

Al-Zour refinery project manager Usama Ali expects that Sinopec will continue to take part in further projects in Kuwait.

Sinopec said in a statement: “Adhering to independent innovation, Sinopec owns a series of world-leading technologies and solutions in areas of oil refining, ethylene, aromatic hydrocarbon and more, as well as the capabilities to build 10Mt refineries, million-tonnage ethylene units and million-tonnage aromatic hydrocarbon units.”

In November 2019, Sinopec and French company Air Liquide have commissioned two hydrogen stations in Shanghai, China.

The two stations, named West Shanghai Petrol and Hydrogen Fueling Station and Anzhi Gas and Hydrogen Fueling Station, are claimed to be the first to provide combined commercial gas and hydrogen fuel services in China.