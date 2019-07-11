MODEC has requested to incorporate SIL 3 compliance into the package design, particularly for this project

Image: Siemens will provide three 34MW SGT-A35 gas turbine power generation packages for MODEC. Photo: Courtesy of Siemens.

Germany-based industrial manufacturing company Siemens will provide three 34MW SGT-A35 gas turbine power generation packages for MODEC to power its floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The FPSO vessel called as the ‘Eni Mexico Area 1 FPSO’ is expected to be deployed in the Offshore Area 1 approximately 10kms off the coast of Mexico at a water depth of approximately 32m.

The Area 1 field is owned by a consortium of Eni Mexico and Qatar Petroleum. MODEC will handle the engineering, procurement, construction, mobilisation, installation, and operation of the FPSO.

The FPSO is expected to start operations in 2021, and once operating, the vessel would process 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and hold a storage capacity of 900,000 barrels of crude oil.

Scope of contract secured by Siemens

Under the contract, Siemens will supply its SGT-A35 aeroderivative gas turbine, previously called Industrial RB211, with a 3,600rpm power turbine from the Rolls Royce marine MT30 gas turbine.

SGT-A35 is directly coupled to a synchronous 2-pole generator, to provide reliability and availability required for the crucial remote installation.

Siemens said that its SGT-A35 gas turbine generation packages are designed as modularised, lightweight, torque-tube-style baseplates to offer easy maintainability.

In addition, the packages are designed to be dry low emissions (DLE)-ready to facilitate conversion to DLE-type engines for future upgrade requirements.

Siemens America oil and gas vice president Patrice Laporte said: “MODEC selecting us again for such a large-scale project confirms our strong position in the power generation business. Due to the fast-paced delivery schedule of the overall FPSO, we will supply the gas turbine generation packages within a very short lead time.”

Siemens said that MODEC has requested to incorporate SIL 3 compliance into the package design, particularly for this project.

MODEC bought four SGT-A35 gas turbine power generation packages last year, for its FPSO Carioca MV30 deployed for the Sépia field operated by Petrobras, located in the giant ‘pre-salt’ region of the Santos Basin.