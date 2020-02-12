Siemens Gamesa will supply the turbines for the Phase 1 of the 400MW Forty Mile wind farm to be located in Alberta, Canada

Suncor Energy places order for wind turbines with Siemens Gamesa. (Credit: Pixabay/James Glen)

Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa has secured an order from Suncor Energy to supply 205MW capacity turbines for its Forty Mile wind farm to be located in southern Alberta.

The wind turbine supply is part of the first phase of the wind project, which will have a total capacity of 400MW, to be powered by 89 turbines.

For the order, Siemens Gamesa has agreed to supply 45 of its 4.5-145 turbines with flexible power rating, along with 20-year service agreement. The order was first signed last December and it will also include 20-year maintenance agreement.

Suncor’s Forty Mile wind project is expected to come online next year

Expected to be operational in next year, the Suncor’s Forty Mile wind project will generate enough clean electricity to power more than 100,000 Alberta homes.

Each of the turbine’s 71m blades are claimed to have been integrated with aerodynamics and noise reduction features, including Siemens Gamesa DinoTails Next Generation technology, for a guaranteed high power generation with reduced noise emission levels.

Siemens Gamesa Canada business head David Hickey said: “We are happy to strengthen our relationship with Suncor. The SG 4.5-145 turbines provide extremely cost competitive and clean energy, bringing economic benefits to the local communities in Alberta.”

It is the third order from Suncor Energy and is touted to reinforce the partnership between the two companies.

Siemens Gamesa claims to have been supplying cost-effective, clean energy to Canadians across Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, since 2008.

From its first 2.3MW turbine to the newer SG 4.5-145 turbine, the company’s products have served the Canadian market with customised solutions for the unique wind conditions of each project.

With the latest order, the total suite of projects for the 45 SG 4.5-145 wind turbine model in Canada to 574 MW.

Last month, Siemens Gamesa announced that it had acquired European service and intellectual property (IP) assets from Senvion. The transaction adds nearly 9GW of serviced fleet and operations across 13 countries.

The Senvion service fleet will increase Siemens Gamesa multibrand footprint to over 10GW, while increasing its complete fleet under maintenance to nearly 69GW.