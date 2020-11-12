The exploration survey covers 5,000km2 in the UDO Block Exploration area, offshore Senegal

Shearwater GeoServices awarded Senegal 3D acquisition and processing contract by Total. (Credit: Shearwater GeoServices)

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) today announced the award for a large towed streamer 3D acquisition and Fast Track processing project by Total E&P Senegal (“Total”).

The exploration survey covers 5,000 sq. km in the UDO Block Exploration area, offshore Senegal. The data acquisition will be carried out by the SW Empress using an ultra-wide tow Flexisource configuration together with Fast Track processing enabled by Shearwater’s proprietary Reveal software.

“We are pleased to be awarded this contract by Total in North West Africa, providing us with back-to-back work for one of our vessels,” said Irene Waage Basili. “Leveraging our strong geographically dispersed fleet to drive efficiencies and minimise transit times and thereby create commercial and environmental benefits for our clients is a key element of our strategy.”

The two-month survey is scheduled to commence in Q4 2020, adding to another recent award by Total to Shearwater for work in North West Africa’s MSGBC Basin.

Source: Company Press Release