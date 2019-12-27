The deals support redevelopment efforts at the Al Shaheen and Tyra fields, located in Qatari waters and the Danish North Sea respectively

The offshore platforms are expected to be commissioned at Al Shaheen by December 2021. Credit: Pixabay/C Morrison.

Sembcorp Marine has secured two offshore platform contracts worth more than S$550m ($406.6m) to support redevelopment efforts at the Al Shaheen and Tyra fields, located in Qatari waters and the Danish North Sea respectively.

Under one of the contracts, Sembcorp Marine will fabricate two well-head platforms for the North Oil Company (NOC)-operated Al Shaheen oil field.

The contract, awarded under North Oil’s Gallaf Batch 2 project, covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning and offshore brownfield integration of the platforms.

The offshore platforms are expected to be commissioned at Al Shaheen by December 2021.

The Gallaf Project is a multi-stage expansion for maintaining Al Shaheen’s production capacity at a plateau of 300,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

Under a contract for the Tyra redevelopment project, Sembcorp Marine as a subcontractor will fabricate certain platforms and bridges for Total E&P Danmark.

The platforms will replace aging facilities and maintain daily outputs of 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent at the field over the next 25 years. It is expected to ready in the first quarter of 2021.

Post-redevelopment, Tgyra is expected to generate enough gas to power 1.5 million households in Denmark.

Sembcorp Marine offshore platforms head Samuel Wong said: “Sembcorp Marine’s successful bids in the Gallaf Batch 2 and Tyra projects reinforce our engineering expertise in catering to different geographies and operating environments.

“Our latest contracts reflect the confidence that global players like NOC and Total have in our track record. We are excited to partner with them and look forward to expanding our footprint at the Al Shaheen and Tyra fields.”

Sembcorp Marine won $295.70m worth of new contracts in September

In September, Sembcorp Marine bagged new contracts worth S$400m ($295.70m) from various repeat and new customers.

The contracts also enabled the company to break into the highly competitive offshore wind sector in Taiwan.

Under one of the contracts, Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters entered into an agreement with Shapoorji Pallonji Oil and Gas and Bumi Armada to convert a very large crude carrier (VLCC) Ariake to a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for deployment on the east coast of India.