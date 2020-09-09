Ionic Consulting are supporting Statkraft as Owner's Engineer during construction, with RJ McLeod completing the Civil Works and Powersystems UK providing the Electrical Works

Second contract for Twentyshilling Wind Farm completes. (Credit: Steppinstars from Pixabay)

Construction is underway and the project is due to reach operational stage in November 2021.

Vestas are confirmed to be supplying V117-4.2 MW turbines with 81.5 m towers, to maximise energy production in the site’s medium to high wind conditions.

Twentyshilling Hill Wind Farm is a subsidy free project located in Dumfries & Galloway and was developed by Element Power (acquired by Statkraft in September 2018).

Statkraft UK Managing Director, David Flood said: “It’s fantastic to see our second subsidy-free wind project start construction in the UK. My thanks go out to the entire team for successfully navigating the additional challenges presented by Covid-19 to get us to this point.”

Barry Maher, Statkraft Project Manager for the work said: “Continuing to work with the same Civil and Electrical contractors as on our Windy Rig project will undoubtedly help us achieve a timely construction process. We always seek to minimise disturbance to local residents during construction, and we will continue our engagement with local communities throughout the project.”

Bruce Clark, Joint Managing Director at RJ McLeod said “We are delighted to have been awarded Twentyshilling Hill Wind Farm, and having started Windy Rig Wind Farm earlier this year, we look forward to constructing our fifth Scottish project with Statkraft.”

Statkraft has agreed to transfer ownership of the project to Greencoat UK Wind post-construction, with Statkraft managing the construction and providing operational management services for the wind farm once the project is exporting to the grid.

Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy, Statkraft have an extensive wind development pipeline in the UK comprising around 400MW in planning. The company acquired UK onshore wind development company Airvolution Clean Energy in August 2019 to boost its development pipeline.

Source: Company Press Release