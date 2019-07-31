The 40 MW solar plant is located close to the city of Mocuba in the Zambézia Province and will deliver 79GWh per year of needed electricity to the northern regions of Mozambique.

Image: Scatec Solar currently has plants with a total capacity of 951MW in operation. Photo: Courtesy of torstensimon from Pixabay.

Scatec Solar and partners have grid connected and started commercial operation for the 40MW Mocuba solar power plant in Mozambique.

“We are proud to complete the first large scale solar power plant in Mozambique in close cooperation with our partners. The solar plant will be an important contributor to increase the share of renewable power in the country by delivering clean energy to around 175,000 households”, says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar.

Equity partners are KLP Norfund Investments (22.5%), EDM -Electricidade de Mozambique (25%), and Scatec Solar (52.5%). The 25-years Power Purchase Agreement was signed in October 2016 with the state-owned utility EDM.

With grid connection of this power plant, Scatec Solar currently has plants with a total capacity of 951 MW in operation and another 953 MW under construction.

