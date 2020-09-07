Carbon dioxide (CO2) utilisation has been identified as a promising lever to reduce GHG emissions globally and has the potential to increase the implementation of carbon capture and utilisation technologies

Sasol invites partners to develop CO2 utilisation technologies. (Credit: Pixabay/Quartzla.)

Sasol is committed to reducing its overall impact on the environment and is developing and implementing on our climate change mitigation response to enable long-term resilience of the company through an updated strategy, Future Sasol and lower-carbon business operations. We are currently exploring different initiatives and projects with the intent of enabling technology development deployment to achieve large-scale greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions. Carbon dioxide (CO2) utilisation has been identified as a promising lever to reduce GHG emissions globally and has the potential to increase the implementation of carbon capture and utilisation technologies.

To progress our climate change ambitions for more resilient operations in South Africa, Sasol is inviting interested parties to participate in a Request for Information (RFI) process regarding the development and demonstration of CO2 utilisation technologies. Sasol aims to be an enabler for the development and demonstration of CO2 utilisation technologies and wants to partner with other companies to reduce GHG emissions at its South African operations based in Secunda, Mpumalanga and in Sasolburg, Free State. The closing date for submissions is 30 September 2020.

The purpose of this RFI process is to identify partners who are interested or involved in the use of CO2 utilisation technologies on CO2-rich streams. The scale of application for potential projects can range from demonstration level to commercial level.

Source: Company Press Release