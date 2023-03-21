The engineered equipment package to be provided by GE for the Greek CCGT power plant includes an STF-D650 steam turbine, a GE 9HA.02 gas turbine, a W88 generator, a triple pressure reheat HRSG, and a Mark VIe DCS software system

GE secures order to deliver power generation equipment for the 840MW Alexandroupolis power plant. (Credit: Copelouzos)

GE Gas Power has secured an order from Damco Energy to deliver power generation equipment for the 840MW Alexandroupolis power plant to be built in Alexandroupolis, Greece.

The GE unit will power the Alexandroupolis combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant with an engineered equipment package.

The natural gas-fired power plant will be equipped with an STF-D650 steam turbine, a GE 9HA.02 gas turbine, a W88 generator, a triple pressure reheat heat recovery steam generator (HRSG), and a Mark VIe Distributed Control System (DCS) software system.

Besides, GE will deliver a range of power plant services for 14 years.

The Alexandroupolis power plant, which broke ground in January 2023, is expected to commence operation in 2026.

Damco Energy, which is a part of the Copelouzos Group, was nominated as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the Greek CCGT power plant by the project holding company Alexandroupolis Electricity Production.

The project holding company is owned by Public Power (51%), DEPA (29%), and Damco Energy (20%).

Damco Energy general manager Andreas Diamandopoulos said: “Alexandroupolis power plant is in the crossroads of the natural gas network of the Balkan region.

“It was crucial for us to select the most advanced technology, such as GE’s 9HA.02 gas turbine, to help secure the lowest cost of conversion from gas to electricity to support the energy transition in Greece.

“GE’s flexible, efficient, and reliable gas power generation equipment proved to be the best suited technology to complement renewables’ growth in Greece.”

The power produced by the Alexandroupolis power plant is expected to contribute to both the growth of the Alexandroupolis region and Greece’s energy transition.

According to GE, its 9HA.02 gas turbine has high fuel flexibility and can run on a range of fuels. These include blends of hydrogen and natural gas to offer several pathways to cut carbon emissions.

GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East and Africa president and CEO Joseph Anis said: “Adding capacity with new, high-efficiency combined cycle power offers significant potential to substantially reduce the carbon emissions intensity of electricity generated in the country.

“This project combines GE’s turnkey expertise with our leading combined cycle power plant technology to provide more flexible, sustainable, and reliable electricity to the region for years to come.”