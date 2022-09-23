The facilities will use fast-start technology, which supports renewable installations when demand surpasses available supply, and will be delivered as turnkey solutions by integrated energy service provider Proenergy

The financial close includes 288MW Remy Jade facility. (Credit: PRNewswire/ WattBridge)

WattBridge Energy has announced financial closing for 480MW of firm dispatchable generation for Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

The financing includes the 288MW Remy Jade facility, along with an additional 192MW of incremental units at the company’s existing sites.

The facilities will use fast-start technology, which supports renewable installations when demand surpasses available supply, either in routine or extreme weather conditions.

Once completed, the new facilities are expected to increase the company’s portfolio in the ERCOT Houston zone to 2,304MW, with an additional 1,696MW in advanced development.

WattBridge said that the new generation will help meet its goal of achieving 4,000MW capacity to enhance energy security in Texas, by 2025.

WattBridge Energy president Mike Alvarado said: “As one of the most prolific owners of LM6000 aero-derivative engines in the world, WattBridge offers a model that stabilises grids while decarbonising power generation.

“By displacing inefficient, high-carbon assets, the WattBridge platform offers a carbon-negative addition to any market.

“With the financial backing of our investors, close relationships with governmental and regulatory bodies, and EPC capabilities of Proenergy, we’re demonstrating the relevance and repeatability of our platform for the energy transition in Texas and beyond.”

The Remy Jade facility is expected to become operational in January 2024.

The facility will feature six LM6000 gas-turbine packages, while the merchant units will incorporate four LM6000 gas-turbine packages.

Similar to other WattBridge plants, the new facilities will be delivered as turnkey solutions by integrated energy service provider Proenergy.

Proenergy offers integrated power services, including engineering, construction, operations, repair, maintenance, research, and true, turnkey power generation facilities.

Proenergy CEO Jeff Canon said: “Over the past year, the United States has seen record demand for fast-start power generation, and this trend is repeating all over the world.

“We believe that our technology, driven by passionate engineers and manufacturing teams in Sedalia, Missouri, offers a responsible pathway to progress the energy transition and support a sustainable energy future.”