The Mark One power project, which features six LM6000 gas-turbine packages from ProEnergy, will supply fast-start, low-emission peaking power to the ERCOT grid system to provide energy security during periods of peak demand

WattBridge commences commercial operations at the 288MW Mark One generating station. (Credit: WattBridge/PR Newswire)

WattBridge Energy has announced the start of commercial operations at the 288MW Mark One gas-fired power station in Brazoria County, Texas, US.

According to the US-based power producer, the Mark One station will cater to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid system with the supply of fast-start, low-emission peaking power.

The power plant features six LM6000 gas-turbine packages from ProEnergy.

WattBridge Energy said that the new station, which is the company’s fourth power-generation installation in the last 36 months, will boost renewable development. The station is expected to provide energy security during periods of peak demand, such as extreme cold or hot weather.

Texas State Senator Mayes Middleton said: “This plant is exactly what our Texas grid needs—more reliable, dispatchable thermal power generation that performs when the sun isn’t shining and wind isn’t blowing.

“WattBridge has stepped up to the plate with American-built infrastructure to deliver the power that Texans expect.”

ProEnergy was entrusted with the plant equipment, engineering, construction, and operation of the Mark One generating station.

The financing for the Mark One station was facilitated by MUFG Union Bank, CoBank ACB, and Truist Bank.

ConocoPhillips is the gas supplier for the facility, while Enbridge Brazoria Interconnector Gas Pipeline and Enbridge Texas Eastern Transmission manage the gas transmission.

CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric serves as its transmission service provider, while Shell Energy North America (U.S.) will offtake power from the Texas generating station.

According to WattBridge, the company’s operating portfolio has grown from six LM6000 units producing 288MW in January 2021 to 30 LM6000 units that are currently delivering enough energy to power one million households.

WattBridge Energy president Mike Alvarado said: “WattBridge has grown to be a major industry player assuring grid resilience while advancing decarbonization.

“We now have 2,400MW operational or under construction, and—with emerging regulatory certainty and effective market structure—have line of sight to execute a further 1,600 MW for ERCOT.”