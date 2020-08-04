The closing date for submissions is Friday, 02 October 2020

Sasol is inviting interested Bidders to participate in a Request for Proposals (RFPs) process for the development of two embedded 10MW Solar Photo-Voltaic (PV) facilities at its South African operations – one in Secunda, Mpumalanga and another in Sasolburg, Free State – as part of its response to climate change.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, 02 October 2020.

Sasol Chief Sustainability Officer, Hermann Wenhold, said: “We are excited to launch the RFP which forms part of our broader Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission reduction aspiration and moves us forward on our journey to achieving our target of a 10% GHG emission reduction by 2030.”

In May this year, Sasol invited the Bidders to participate in a Request for Information (RFI) process for the supply of renewable energy to its South African operations. The RFPs for the development of the two embedded 10MW Solar PV facilities at Sasol’s Secunda and Sasolburg operations come at the back of that, and are a first step towards Sasol realising its commitment and objective to eventually procure 600MW of renewable energy capacity.

The successful Bidder(s) will be expected to design, finance, construct, operate, maintain and own the Solar PV facilities and their associated connection infrastructure to supply 10MW of power to each of Sasol’s operations at their own cost. The successful Bidder(s) will supply electricity from the Solar PV facilities as Independent Power Producer(s) to Sasol as part of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement.

