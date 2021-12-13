The merger of Santos and Oil Search is now effective following approval of Oil Search’s Scheme of Arrangement by the National Court of PNG

Santos Ltd's head office at 60 Flinders St in Adelaide, South Australia (2016). (Credit: Danimations/Wikipedia)

Santos is pleased to announce that the merger with Oil Search is now effective following the approvals by Oil Search shareholders and the National Court of Papua New Guinea.

Oil Search shareholders will receive 0.6275 new Santos shares for each Oil Search share held on the record date of 14 December 2021.

Santos Chairman Keith Spence said: “The merger combines two industry leaders to create a regional champion of quality, size and scale with a unique and diversified portfolio of long-life, low-cost oil and gas assets.

“We look forward to integrating our businesses to create one high performing team – with a vision of becoming a global leader in the energy transition,” Mr Spence said.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said: “Santos and Oil Search are stronger together and will have increased scale and capacity to drive a disciplined, low-cost operating model and unrivaled growth opportunities over the next decade.

“The merger creates a company with strong and diversified cash flows, providing a platform to deliver shareholder returns and successfully navigate the transition to a lower carbon future.

“Additionally, the merger builds on our industry-leading approach to ESG through the combination of Santos’ leading carbon capture and storage capabilities with Oil Search’s social programs in PNG and North America,” Mr Gallagher said.

Following the implementation of the merger, three non-executive directors from Oil Search will join the Santos Board. Santos’ head office will remain in Adelaide.

Source: Company Press Release