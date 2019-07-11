The contracts secured by Saipem are part of £14bn contracts awarded by Saudi Aramco for Marjan and Berri increment projects

Image: Saipem is expected to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for the two projects. Photo courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Italy-based oil and gas industry contractor Saipem has received two new contracts worth more than $3.5bn (£2.8bn) in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) has awarded the contract, which involves the development of the land facilities of the Berri and Marjan gas fields, both located in the Arabian Gulf.

Saipem is expected to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for the two projects.

Scope of contracts secured by Saipem

Under the first contract, the company would implement PKG-01 expansion of Abu Ali Crude & KGP Gas Facilities for the Berri field.

The expansion of the Abu Ali oil-gas separation plant located approximately 50km north of the Ras Tanura refinery, and of the gas treatment plant of Khursaniyah, is expected to include the installation of new process units.

Under the second contract, the company would carry out gas treatment and sulphur recovery at the Marjan field.

The works include the construction of a gas treatment unit and a new unit for the recovery of acid gases for sulfur production.

Saipem CEO Stefano Cao said: “The awarding of these new complex contracts testifies to the evolution of our historic relationship with Saudi Aramco and confirms the strategic positioning of Saipem in the Middle East.

“In the tough context of recent years, Saipem has demonstrated a constant commitment to sustainable economic growth through technological innovation. This commitment allows for the realization of industrial processes to exploit natural resources with maximum respect for the environment and the reduction of the carbon footprint.”

The contracts secured by Saipem are part of £14bn contracts awarded by Saudi Aramco for Marjan and Berri increment projects.

The increment programmes to take place in the Arabian Gulf are expected to increase the production capacity of the Marjan and Berri fields by 550,000 barrels per day of Arabian Crude Oil and 2.5 billion standard cubic feet a day (BSCFD) of gas.